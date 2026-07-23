Presidency Reveals Why Boko Haram Kidnap Children

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has disclosed why Boko Haram kidnap children after losing their members.

According to Bwala, once the bandits start losing their members, they invade villages and kidnap children, whom they recruit.

Naija News reports that the presidential aide stated this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He said, “When Boko Haram starts to lose their members, they go to villages and carry children and take them to the bush and recruit the;, these are the people you recruited against their will.

“If something happens in the camp and they escape they come to Nigeria government, and they said they have repented, the Nigeria will not shoot them.

“And that is why I said the dynamics of armed conflict is guided by the United Nations Convention.

“The other part of your fear as expressed by most Nigerians is that we have had cases where some of them ran back, even the governor of Borno once said that some of the attacks that resurged probably have connection with some of those that ran back.

“In warfare and conflicts, these things are possibilities, even when it comes to established institutions of state from foreign intelligence, we have seen defection of people to another place where they are recruited, these are realities of facts.”