Peter Obi Meets British High Commissioner To Nigeria

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, on Thursday, held a meeting with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery.

According to Obi, their discussions focused on the state of Nigeria’s democracy, the country’s economy, the importance of strengthening institutions, and the need to ensure that elections remain free, fair, credible, and truly reflective of the will of the Nigerian people.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State said he also used the occasion to thank Montgomery for his service as the diplomat concludes his assignment in Nigeria next month.

“Earlier today, I met with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency Dr Richard Montgomery. We had a thoughtful discussion on the state of our democracy, the economy, the importance of strengthening our institutions, and the need to ensure that our elections remain free, fair, credible, and truly reflective of the will of the Nigerian people.

“As Dr Montgomery prepares to conclude his diplomatic assignment in Nigeria next month, I thanked him for his service and for the role he has played in strengthening the longstanding relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom. His time in Nigeria has been marked by constructive engagement and support for our democratic and economic development.

“I wished him well as he prepares for his next assignment and thanked him for the friendship and cooperation he has extended to Nigeria throughout his tenure. I look forward to seeing the strong relationship between our two countries continue to grow.

“A New Nigeria is POssible,” Obi wrote on 𝕏.