Peter Obi: You Cannot Challenge Someone Who Left ₦75 Billion In Office – Obidient Blasts Ganduje

The Obidients Movement has dismissed claims by the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot win the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Ganduje had on Tuesday described the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket on the platform of the NDC as “dead on arrival.”

He argued that neither Obi nor Kwankwaso had the leadership credentials or political legacy to secure victory in the 2027 presidential election.

Reacting to Ganduje’s submission during an interview with Punch, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, questioned Ganduje’s credibility to assess the records of Obi and Kwankwaso.

He said, “I don’t know why people still take Ganduje seriously. He has no credibility to challenge somebody who left ₦75bn in the coffers of Anambra State.

“Despite having the opportunity to loot that particular money, he did not. Can you compare him with somebody who has been accused of stashing dollars in his pocket with a proven video? So where lies his credibility?

“He can’t also compare himself with the governor who did an octopus bridge in Kano, linking the old city and the new city together, particularly in the direction of people coming into Kano. That was a lot of the legacy that Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso left in Kano State.

“In terms of education, it is unbelievable that Kwankwaso has sponsored people who have gone abroad and paid their school fees in full, without leaving any outstanding debts. That particular legacy has produced pilots, nurses and engineers for the state.

“So, what credentials does Ganduje have to challenge what these people have already left behind? He has nothing to offer. His statement and attempt to discredit the duo are dead on arrival.

“The last time I visited my state, Kano, I am happy you saw me with people everywhere. These people have not even come to see us. They are ordinary clergymen who have believed in Peter Obi for four years that they have been together. It’s a practical life example.”