‘Osun People Have Not Seen Anything’ – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has promised to deliver greater achievements for the people of the state if re-elected.

Naija News reports that Adeleke stated this in Erin-Osun and Ilobu in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state during the Imole Campaign Council’s consultation and mobilisation tour ahead of the governorship election.

In a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed and issued to journalists in Osogbo on Thursday, Adeleke said his administration had fulfilled the promises made to the people during the 2022 campaign.

He said, “I appreciate your support. When we came here in 2022, I promised you good governance, and I have fulfilled what I promised.

“But the people have not seen anything yet. We will do much more for Osun State.”

According to the statement, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, who spoke on behalf of other stakeholders in Irepodun Local Government, during the campaign rally, also passed a vote of confidence in Adeleke’s administration.

Yusuf also assured Adeleke of “overwhelming support and victory in the August 15 governorship election.”

Also speaking at the event, the Elerin of Erin-Osun, Oba Yusuf Adekunle, prayed for Adeleke’s successful re-election.

Oba Adekunle also expressed confidence that the people of Erin-Osun would once again entrust him with the mandate to continue the transformation of Osun State.