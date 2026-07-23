Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso Launch Joint Bid For AFCON 2032

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have declared their intention to jointly host the 2032 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after submitting an expression of interest to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Naija News gathered that CAF had accepted the joint declaration, marking the opening step in the race to stage the continental tournament. However, the acceptance does not mean the hosting rights have been awarded.

The proposal was presented after representatives of the three football federations met CAF President Patrice Motsepe in the United States during the closing stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The planned bid unites the three members of the Alliance of Sahel States in a joint effort to bring one of Africa’s biggest sporting events to the region.

CAF officially opened the bidding process for the 2028, 2032 and 2036 AFCON tournaments earlier this month, inviting all 54 member associations to submit hosting proposals. The governing body said every bid would be assessed against technical, financial and legal requirements.

The three nations must now prepare a comprehensive bid document covering stadium infrastructure, training facilities, transport systems, accommodation and security arrangements. CAF is yet to announce when it will choose the 2032 hosts or reveal the full list of competing bids.

If the bid succeeds, Burkina Faso and Mali would welcome the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since hosting the competition in 1998 and 2002 respectively, while Niger would stage the tournament for the first time in its history.