MLS Investigates Inter Miami Over Casemiro Transfer

Major League Soccer has opened an investigation into allegations of tampering involving Inter Miami following the club’s signing of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

Inter Miami confirmed on Wednesday that the 34-year-old had signed a contract until the end of the 2027 MLS season, with the option to extend the deal until June 2029. Shortly after the announcement, MLS revealed it had begun reviewing a complaint linked to the transfer.

“The league is gathering all relevant information and will refrain from further comment until the review is complete,” MLS said in a statement quoted by BBC Sport on Wednesday.

The investigation focuses on Casemiro’s discovery rights, an MLS rule that gives one club the first opportunity to negotiate with a player intending to join the league. LA Galaxy held those rights for the former Manchester United midfielder, but Inter Miami said it acquired them from Galaxy before finalising the move.

MLS added that the terms of the agreement between the clubs would remain undisclosed until the review is completed.

Naija News reports that Casemiro left Manchester United at the end of last season after both sides agreed not to extend his contract. He made 160 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 26 goals and providing 14 assists while helping the club win the FA Cup and EFL Cup. Before moving to Old Trafford in 2022, he enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Real Madrid, lifting five UEFA Champions League titles.

Speaking after sealing the move, Casemiro said his desire to keep challenging for trophies remained unchanged.

“What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow,” he said.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham hailed the Brazilian’s arrival, describing him as a proven winner whose experience would add quality and leadership to the squad.

Casemiro joins a team that already features Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and his former Manchester United teammate Sergio Reguilón.

The latest probe is not the first involving Inter Miami. The club was fined $2 million by MLS in 2021 for breaching league roster and salary regulations relating to the signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi.