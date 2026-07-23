Makinde To Proceed On Leave, Oyo Deputy Governor Takes Over

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is set to proceed on his annual leave following the approval of the State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that Makinde’s leave paves the way for the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, to oversee the affairs of the state during the governor’s absence.

In a letter to lawmakers, the governor’s leave takes effect from August 10 and ends on September 11. He is expected to officially resume office on September 14, 2026.

The approval followed the consideration of a formal correspondence from Governor Makinde during plenary, in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which requires a governor to notify the legislature whenever he intends to be away from office.

The governor’s letter was read during plenary by the Deputy Speaker of the House, Muhammed Fadeyi, who presided in the absence of the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin.

The lawmakers unanimously granted the request while expressing confidence in the seamless continuity of governance in the state under the deputy governor.

The deputy governor becomes the Acting Governor overseeing governance for the entire period of the governor’s annual leave.

In the letter, Governor Makinde informed the Assembly that he would be embarking on his annual leave.

He requested the approval of the House to enable the Deputy Governor to act on his behalf throughout the period of his absence.

Following the approval, the House affirmed that Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal would oversee the day-to-day administration of the state, ensuring that government activities continue uninterrupted until Governor Makinde resumes duty.

Speaking after the approval, the Deputy Speaker wished the governor a peaceful and refreshing leave, noting that the legislature remained committed to sustaining cordial relations with the executive arm in the interest of the people of Oyo State.