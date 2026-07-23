INEC: APC Uploads 13 Governorship Candidates

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has uploaded the nomination details of 13 governorship candidates on the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) candidate nomination portal ahead of the August 8 deadline.

A senior source within the ruling party, who spoke with Punch, disclosed that the documents of five additional governorship candidates were being processed, while the submission of its state Houses of Assembly nominees had yet to begin due to technical difficulties on the electoral commission’s portal.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly, expressed confidence that the party would complete the submission of its candidates and their running mates before the deadline.

According to INEC’s timetable for the 2027 general elections, political parties began submitting nomination forms for governorship and State House of Assembly candidates at 9 am on July 18.

The submission exercise is expected to close at 6 pm on August 8, 2026.

The electoral commission had earlier received the nomination lists of presidential and National Assembly candidates between June 27 and July 14.

The submissions included Forms EC9 and EC9A to EC9E, in line with Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026.

INEC is expected to publish the personal details of presidential and National Assembly candidates on August 8, while those of governorship and state House of Assembly candidates are scheduled for publication on August 29.

The APC source said the party’s information and communications technology department had successfully uploaded 13 governorship candidates since the exercise commenced.

Among the candidates whose details had been processed were Lagos State’s Obafemi Hamzat; Ogun State’s Solomon Adeola; Niger State Governor, Umar Bago; Nasarawa State’s Ahmed Wadada; Kwara State’s Yakubu Danladi; Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia; Adamawa State’s Ahmed Galadima; and Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang.

The source did not disclose the names of the remaining candidates whose details had been uploaded.

The source said, “So far, the party has uploaded the details of 13 governorship candidates, while the documents of five others are being processed by the ICT department.

“We are confident of completing the upload of all 28 candidates and their deputies before the August 8 INEC deadline.”

The party official explained that technical problems on the INEC portal had prevented the APC from commencing the submission of its state House of Assembly candidates.

The source said, “The uploading of state House of Assembly candidates’ details is yet to begin due to technical challenges with the INEC portal.

“However, our ICT team has already scanned and prepared the documents for immediate upload once the issues are resolved.”

The source added that the party was closely monitoring the portal to ensure that all documents were submitted within the stipulated period.

Under INEC’s timetable, presidential and National Assembly candidates have until August 22 to withdraw or be substituted.

Governorship and state House of Assembly candidates may withdraw or be replaced by their parties until September 19.

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, said the party would conclude the uploading exercise in the coming days.

He urged the candidates to remain loyal to the ruling party’s programmes and ensure that their campaigns reflected its Renewed Hope agenda.

Ibrahim said, “In the coming days, the party will complete the exercise of uploading our candidate list. We expect the candidates to show loyalty to the policies of the party with which they are going to campaign.

“The party is campaigning on the mantra of Renewed Hope, and therefore, they should renew the hope of the people and make sure that they work towards delivering democratic dividends.”

He said the candidates were expected to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians and contribute to the development of the country.

“They are going to work for the progress of the people and the progress of the country, and they are going to work in a way that will make Nigeria a better place,” he added.

Ibrahim acknowledged that the emergence of some candidates had caused dissatisfaction among certain members of the party.

He, however, said the APC’s reconciliation committee was working to resolve the disputes before the commencement of full-scale campaigns.

He added, “As for the disaffection that the emergence of some of these candidates may have caused, the reconciliation committee is working, and we are hoping that, at the end of the day, all grievances will be resolved.

“All the aggrieved parties will come together and forge ahead.”