ICPC Grills Alleged PFIPC Founder In Police Custody

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday began interrogating the alleged founder of the disputed Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, while he remained in police custody.

Naija News reports that Adeyemi was questioned at the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) National Cybercrime Centre over allegations relating to the creation, operation and purported official recognition of the council.

The interrogation was, however, not concluded, as investigators were said to be examining several issues connected to the controversial body.

The controversy surrounding the PFIPC followed claims that Adeyemi presented himself as the Director-General of a presidential agency which several government institutions said they did not establish or recognise.

Questions have also been raised over the documents allegedly used to support the council’s existence, the opening of bank accounts in its name and its reported inclusion in federal budget proposals.

The allegations remain under investigation and have not been determined by a court.

ICPC operatives reportedly arrived at the Cybercrime Centre at about 10 am to interview Adeyemi. The questioning could not immediately proceed because his new lawyer was absent.

Investigators consequently suspended the session to allow Adeyemi to secure legal representation in accordance with his rights under criminal procedure.

A senior police source familiar with the investigation, who spoke with Punch, said the interview was moved from 10 am to 3 pm to ensure that the suspect’s lawyer was present.

“The ICPC earlier today (Wednesday) was at the Cybercrime Centre in an attempt to interview Adeyemi around 10 am, but the interview could not hold after the set-up had been done because his lawyer was absent. That was why the interview was later fixed for 3 pm,” the source said.

The source requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the investigation.

Interrogation May Continue

Another police source confirmed that Adeyemi’s lawyer later arrived and the interrogation commenced in his presence.

The source said investigators were unable to complete the session and might continue the questioning at a later date.

“His lawyer eventually came, and he was later interrogated in the presence of his lawyer. They couldn’t conclude the questioning today, and there’s the possibility of them continuing some other day, probably tomorrow (today),” the source said.

The development came as the House of Representatives intensified its investigation into the legal status and operations of the purported council.

Senior government officials are expected to appear before the House committee examining how the PFIPC allegedly gained access to government processes and appeared in the 2026 budget.

Those expected before the panel include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, are also expected to provide information to the lawmakers.

The committee is investigating the council’s alleged use of official correspondence, its funding arrangements and the circumstances surrounding its reported access to government facilities.