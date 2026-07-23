‘I Will Always Hold You Accountable’ – Rufai Tells Bwala

Arise Television anchor, Rufai Oseni, has said he would continue to hold the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, accountable over his public statements and political positions.

Oseni, in a post on his verified 𝕏 account on Thursday, said he had no personal disagreement with Bwala, whom he described as his “brother.”

He maintained that criticism from journalists should not be interpreted as hatred, arguing that the media had a responsibility to scrutinise public officials and their previous statements.

Addressing the presidential spokesman directly, Oseni said their personal relationship would not stop him from questioning Bwala’s positions.

“Dear Bwala, you still remain my brother but I will always hold you accountable. I have nothing against you!” he wrote.

Oseni also recalled that Bwala had previously praised his approach to journalism before joining the administration he now represents.

“You can say I feed on hatred today because I am holding you to account. Don’t forget you once defended my style and said I was a formidable journalist,” he added.

The broadcaster questioned what he described as a shift in Bwala’s political position, noting that the presidential aide had previously appeared on his programme to criticise the All Progressives Congress.

“The same me that you call hate filled today was the same person you will always readily come on his platform to attack the same APC you now speak for today!” Oseni said.

He argued that the central issue was whether Bwala still stood by some of the statements he made before becoming a spokesman for the Tinubu administration.

“All we are just saying is, do you believe in what you said?” he asked.

Oseni also referred to a previous interview in which Bwala reportedly made remarks about former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to the journalist, Bwala had used the platform to question narratives around Obi’s reputation for frugality.

Oseni wrote, “In this interview, we provided you a platform where you tried to diminish Peter Obi’s frugality by saying you saw him in a shop.

“In this interview you said many things, can we still believe all you said?”

Oseni dismissed suggestions that journalists questioning the presidential spokesman were motivated by hostility.

“The media doesn’t hate you, they are just holding you accountable! Let’s be accountable,” he said.