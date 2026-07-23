Fubara Sacked SSG, Chief Of Staff As Part Of Wike Deal – Ewor

A former Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, Robinson Ewor, has alleged that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s decision to remove the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and his Chief of Staff (COS) was part of an agreement reached with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News recalls that Fubara had on February 26 relieved the SSG, Benibo Anabraba, and the Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, of their appointments.

Speaking on Arise Television on Thursday, Ewor claimed that the dismissals were among the terms agreed upon during negotiations between Fubara and Wike following the end of the state of emergency earlier imposed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

According to Ewor, the governor entered into a number of political agreements with the FCT minister as part of efforts to resolve the prolonged political crisis in the state.

He alleged that the terms included “removing the Chief of Staff and the SSG from office”.

The former PDP acting chairman further claimed that Fubara also made a commitment concerning his political future during the negotiations.

He said the governor “during that negotiation, agreed not to run for a second term”.

Ewor accused Fubara of failing to fully disclose the details of the arrangement to his political supporters, many of whom had stood by him throughout his feud with Wike.

The allegation comes amid renewed political realignments in Rivers State following Fubara’s reconciliation with Wike.

Fubara had on Tuesday announced that he had returned to Wike’s political camp and urged his supporters to back candidates endorsed by the FCT minister in forthcoming elections.