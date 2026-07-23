‘Fubara Betrayed Rivers People’ – Ewor

A former Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Robinson Ewor, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of betraying residents of the state by failing to clearly communicate his political position to them.

Naija News reports that Ewor alleged that the governor had not been sufficiently open or transparent with Rivers people, particularly during the prolonged political crisis involving him and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show, Ewor said many residents and political leaders rallied behind Fubara because they believed Wike was preventing the governor from effectively discharging his responsibilities.

According to him, the perception prompted several political figures, including himself, to publicly criticise the FCT minister in defence of Fubara.

Ewor maintained that the governor, rather than Wike, should be blamed for what he described as the betrayal of Rivers people.

He said, “It’s Fubara himself who betrayed the people of Rivers. If Fubara had been open, transparent, and communicated with the people of Rivers, I don’t think the women would have taken to the streets.

“I don’t think our leaders would have given him the level of support they did, including myself.”

The former PDP acting chairman recalled that he had strongly criticised Wike at the height of the political disagreement because he believed the former Rivers governor was frustrating Fubara’s administration.

He, however, said subsequent developments changed his perception of the dispute.

“I said several unprintable words against the FCT Minister believing that he was stopping Fubara from doing his work but at the end of the day, we discovered that it wasn’t so,” Ewor said.

Ewor further accused Fubara of continuing to keep Rivers residents in the dark about his political position, arguing that clearer communication would have prevented some residents from taking risks on the governor’s behalf.

“Fubara is not open, up till now he is still not open. If he tells Rivers people this is where I stand, they won’t take all the risk they have taken, but he has let Rivers people know where,” he said.

Ewor also welcomed what he described as the return of Rivers people to the “Rainbow Coalition,” saying, “I thank God that he had led Rivers people back to the Rainbow Coalition.”