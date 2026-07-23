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Fashola Speaks On Presidential Ambition

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola
Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola

Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola, has dismissed insinuations that he is aspiring to contest for the presidency, having occupied several positions in the country.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Works made this known on Wednesday during an interview on TVC’s programme, ‘Beyond The Headlines’.

Speaking on his journey in politics, Fashola described it as an unimaginable privilege and hoped that it inspires another generation.

He said, “My journey in politics has been an unimaginable privilege, and I hope it, in some ways, inspires another generation about the possibilities of this country, because when we celebrate dreams across the Atlantic, our stories have always been ranks to riches, grass to grace, and I hope it inspires another generation.”

Asked if he would contest for presidency, he asserted, “No, president of what?, I’m president at home, fi kini ye le, (leave it alone) I’m president at home.

Meanwhile, Fashola has declared that opposition parties in the country have not been able to present any credible alternative going into 2027.

According to him, the opposition parties are simply focused on removing President Bola Tinubu but have failed to convince Nigerians on what they will do better.

He stated that the 2027 elections should be “a clash of ideas” rather than a contest driven by personalities.

According to him, the opposition has so far failed to offer fresh policy proposals capable of convincing Nigerians that it has a better approach to governance.

“There is nothing exciting from the other side (opposition) other than those who want a change of government just wanting the president to go, but to what? What are you giving us instead?” he said.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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