2027: Ex-Lagos Governorship Candidate, Salis Meets Atiku

A former Alliance for Democracy (ADC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Owolabi Salis, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, as part of consultations on the future of Nigeria.

Salis, a New York-based lawyer and chartered accountant, disclosed this after the meeting, saying he had begun engaging key political leaders and other stakeholders on issues affecting the country.

He said the consultation was aimed at finding practical solutions to Nigeria’s development challenges and building a better future for the country.

Salis also revealed that he plans to meet with President Bola Tinubu and former President Olusegun Obasanjo as part of the consultation process.

He added that he would also seek the views of former military leaders, including former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.); Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd.); and Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.).

According to him, the experience and knowledge of the country’s past and present leaders would be useful in finding lasting solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

The former governorship candidate expressed concern over what he described as the slow pace of Nigeria’s development, despite the country’s vast human and natural resources.

He noted that more than two decades after the return to democratic rule, many Nigerians were still struggling with poverty and poor access to basic services.

Salis blamed some of the challenges on weak democratic institutions and political practices, which he said had continued to affect the lives of ordinary citizens.

He argued that the country needed stronger institutions and reforms that would make democracy work better for the people.

Salis also raised concerns over the growing gap between the rich and the poor, particularly the difficulties faced by vulnerable Nigerians in accessing healthcare.

He said poverty had made life difficult for many citizens, while limited access to medical services had left many people unable to receive proper treatment when they fell ill.

The lawyer disclosed that, as part of his personal efforts to assist the less privileged, he provides monthly support to some people through food and medical assistance.

He, however, noted that individual efforts alone could not solve the country’s challenges, stressing the need for government to address widespread poverty and improve infrastructure in disadvantaged communities.

Salis also called for reforms in Nigeria’s electoral system, saying there was a need to improve the process and restore public confidence in elections, Naija News reports.

He said credible and transparent elections were important to strengthening democracy and ensuring that citizens had confidence in the leaders they elected.

He maintained that electoral reforms, stronger democratic institutions and improved governance were necessary if Nigeria was to achieve meaningful development and improve the lives of its citizens.