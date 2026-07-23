EPL: Arsenal Gives Update On Saliba’s Injury

Arsenal have confirmed that defender William Saliba will be sidelined for an extended period after suffering a back injury while representing France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 25-year-old centre-back had reportedly been dealing with the problem for several weeks before the tournament but aggravated the injury during France’s semi-final defeat to Spain.

Saliba was forced to leave the pitch after just 30 minutes of the match, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the new Premier League season.

Surgery Not Required

Following his return to London, Saliba underwent further medical examinations and was assessed by a specialist.

Arsenal confirmed that the France international will not require surgery but will instead begin a carefully managed rehabilitation programme.

However, the club did not give a specific date for his return, only stating that he would be out for an “extended period.”

The injury also forced Saliba to miss France’s third-place play-off against England, which the French side subsequently lost.

Saliba had earlier revealed that he had been managing injury problems for several months before the World Cup.

The Arsenal defender admitted that he had continued playing despite the pain because of the importance of the Champions League, Premier League and the World Cup.

“I’ve had some minor niggles for several months,” he said.

“I’ve been gritting my teeth because there was the Champions League and the Premier League. The World Cup comes round only once every four years, so you’ve got to grit your teeth.”

His comments suggested that the defender had been pushing himself to remain available for both club and country before the injury eventually worsened during the World Cup.

Naija News reports that Saliba’s absence will come as a major setback to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who relied heavily on the Frenchman last season.

The defender made 50 appearances in all competitions as Arsenal enjoyed a successful campaign, ending a 22-year wait to win the English Premier League title and reaching the UEFA Champions League final.

His consistency and partnership in central defence made him one of the key players in Arteta’s squad.

With the new campaign approaching, Arsenal will now have to cope without one of their most important defenders for the early part of the season.

Saliba is expected to miss the Community Shield clash against Manchester City on August 16.

He is also likely to be unavailable for Arsenal’s Premier League opening fixture against newly promoted Coventry City five days later.

The Gunners, however, have not revealed how long Saliba will remain out of action, meaning the defender’s recovery will be closely monitored in the coming weeks.