DSS Rescues Four Remaining Nasarawa Poly Students [Photo]

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have rescued the remaining kidnapped students of the Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State.

Naija News reports that the rescue operation came days after the DSS rescued a professor of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, who was also abducted by gunmen.

The students were rescued on Wednesday following an intelligence-led operation carried out by DSS operatives in the state.

The rescued students, who comprised four males and a female, were reportedly released without any ransom being paid.

One of the kidnappers was arrested during the operation, while the other members of the gang were killed.

The students were abducted on June 3 at their off-campus hostel in the Low-cost area of Kaura Namoda town.

The incident occurred when armed bandits reportedly stormed the building and kidnapped six students.

The abduction caused concern among students, their families and residents of the community, as security agencies intensified efforts to locate the victims and bring them back safely.

Following the release of two of the six abducted students, security forces stepped up their intelligence gathering and operations to secure the freedom of those still in captivity.

The intensified efforts eventually led to the rescue of the remaining students.

The successful operation has brought relief to the families of the victims and the Federal Polytechnic community, who had been waiting anxiously for the safe return of their loved ones.