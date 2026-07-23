You Cannot Be Bigger, Wiser Than Kwankwaso – NDC Slams Ganduje

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has responded to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, over his dismissal of the presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Naija News recalls that Ganduje had claimed that Obi and Kwankwaso lacked the records to challenge the incumbent adminstration in the 2027 election.

Reacting in an interview with Punch, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the NDC, Abdulmumin Abdulsalam, dismissed Ganduje’s comments as inconsequential, saying the former APC chairman had lost political relevance in Kano.

He said, “I think Ganduje is just blabbing. But we in NDC believe that when we get to the bridge, we shall cross it. And we also believe that politics is about proof of your popularity.

“Ganduje, as of today, is no longer popular in Kano. In fact, in his own party, he has been technically sidelined and has started losing ground in the ruling party.

“Don’t forget, Ganduje was his deputy back then, meaning that he was instrumental to Ganduje becoming the governor of Kano State.

“So no child can claim to be a bigger father than his father. No matter how highly educated and highly connected, he cannot have the wisdom of that father.

“So, if Ganduje is now claiming to be wiser than Kwankwaso, I think he is just playing to the gallery. He is not being serious as a politician.

“We are not here to banter or exchange words with him. What we believe is that when the election comes, we will display our joker and win the election in Kano any day because of the way we organise ourselves.”

He also argued that Obi’s electoral performance in the 2023 presidential election demonstrated his national appeal and predicted that the former Anambra governor would attract even more votes in 2027.

“Now, coming to the NDC joint ticket of Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, the whole world is aware of the six million votes or thereabout that Obi garnered in the last election. Again, the state of affairs in the country wasn’t as bad as it is today.

“The masses voted massively out of anger in favour of Peter Obi. So I can assure you that with the current state of things in the country, more votes will be recorded for him in the northern part of Nigeria,” Abdulsalam noted.