Barcelona Complete Signing Of Karim Adeyemi From Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona have completed the signing of Germany forward Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, with the 23-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2031.

The Catalan club confirmed earlier today, July 23, that an agreement had been reached with Dortmund for the transfer of the Munich-born attacker.

Adeyemi, born on 18 January 2002 to a Nigerian father and a Romanian mother, arrives with the ability to play across the front line. He is renowned for his pace and powerful left foot. He can play on either wing or as a central striker.

The move to Barcelona reunites him with coach Hansi Flick, who handed the forward his senior Germany debut while he was playing for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Adeyemi spent four seasons at Borussia Dortmund, where he established himself as a regular in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League. He made 48 appearances in Europe’s elite club competition, with 37 coming for Dortmund and 11 during his time at Salzburg. Two of those outings were against Barcelona in last season’s Champions League.

In an official statement, the club said: “FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of forward Karim Adeyemi, who has signed a contract with the Catalans until 2031.”

The statement added: “Now reunited with Flick once again, Adeyemi arrives at a club where he can continue to develop and improve on a daily basis. He joins Barcelona eager to prove himself and fully committed to helping his compatriot’s side.”

Although Adeyemi featured during Germany’s successful World Cup qualifying campaign, he missed out on selection for the finals.