Aston Villa Sign Alejandro Garnacho From Chelsea

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal.

Alejandro Garnacho, 22, becomes another addition to Unai Emery’s squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, with the agreement including an obligation to make the move permanent next summer if certain conditions are met.

While neither club revealed the exact terms, Chelsea expect the agreed criteria to be comfortably achieved, with the deal potentially matching their £43 million valuation.

Villa confirmed Garnacho will wear the No.17 shirt, the same number he previously used at Manchester United and with the Argentina national team.

Garnacho came through Manchester United’s academy and made 144 senior appearances before joining Chelsea in the summer of 2025. His first season at Stamford Bridge produced eight goals in 43 matches across all competitions.

Comfortable on either wing or in a central attacking role, Garnacho has also earned eight caps for Argentina and won the 2024 FIFA Puskás Award for his spectacular overhead volley against Everton.

Villa manager Unai Emery welcomed the arrival of the attacker, saying: “We are delighted with Alejandro. He is so talented, young and he showed us his wish to help our project. We are really happy.”

Chelsea’s decision to part with Garnacho comes less than a year after signing him from Manchester United for £40 million.

His opportunities at Stamford Bridge became more limited following the arrivals of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa and Sporting winger Geovany Quenda, while the London club continue to trim their squad.

Manchester United are also set to benefit financially from any permanent transfer, having retained a 10 per cent sell-on clause when Garnacho left Old Trafford.

The Argentine is Villa’s latest arrival this summer, joining Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Modou Keba Cisse as Emery strengthens his squad for the new season.