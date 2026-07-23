Abuja Police Take Over Probe Into Mary Habila’s Death

Police authorities in Abuja have reportedly taken over the investigation into the death of Mary Habila, the young woman who died at the residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, as public attention continues to grow around the circumstances of the case.

Sources familiar with the development told SaharaReporters that a police signal had been sent to the Ebonyi State Police Command, directing investigators in Abakaliki to transfer the case to Abuja.

The sources said Habila’s remains were also expected to be moved to the Federal Capital Territory as part of the process, where a forensic autopsy could be conducted to establish the cause of death.

The development comes days after reports emerged that Umahi had allegedly sought the transfer of both the police investigation and the planned autopsy from Ebonyi State to Abuja following growing public concern over Habila’s death.

According to the report, multiple sources claimed that the minister was dissatisfied with the manner in which the Ebonyi State Police Command was handling the investigation, particularly after details surrounding the case became public.

The sources alleged that there were expectations that the matter would receive a different handling at the state level.

However, Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, was said to have insisted that investigators properly establish the circumstances surrounding Habila’s death and determine whether foul play was involved.

“The governor insisted that the police should do a proper investigation into the matter instead of trying to sweep it under the carpet,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.

Sources also claimed that the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Hope Urunwa Okafor, was summoned to the Force Headquarters in Abuja earlier in the week in connection with the investigation.

According to the sources, the police commissioner allegedly came under pressure over the handling of the probe but resisted any attempt that could undermine the integrity of the investigation.