At Least 40 Kidnapped As Bandits Sack Zamfara Communities

No fewer than 40 were reportedly still in captivity following a series of bandit attacks across communities in Zamfara State.

The development has forced residents of Tashar Mayanchi and more than 10 neighbouring communities in Maru Local Government Area to flee their homes.

Naija News learnt that the attacks, which reportedly lasted for four consecutive days, have left several communities largely deserted as residents escaped to safer areas.

In a publication on Thursday via his 𝕏 handle, security analyst Bakatsine reported that the continued attacks have raised fresh concerns over the safety of residents in the affected communities and the possible impact of the mass displacement on security in the state.

Bakatsine wrote, “Yesterday, repeated bandit attacks forced residents to flee Tashar Mayanchi and more than 10 surrounding communities in Maru LGA of Zamfara State, leaving once-thriving villages largely deserted.

“Local sources say more than 40 people remain in captivity after four consecutive days of attacks, raising fears that continued displacement could allow bandits to threaten the Zamfara–Sokoto highway and further isolate affected communities.”

The security analyst expressed concern that the continued displacement of residents could create more room for bandits to operate in the affected areas.

He warned that if the situation persists, the bandits could pose a greater threat to the Zamfara-Sokoto highway, a major route linking communities in the two states.

He also raised concerns that the attacks could further isolate rural communities already struggling with insecurity.

“How many more rural communities must be emptied before meaningful security reaches there?” Bakatsine asked.