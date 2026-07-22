“Correct Issues That Arose During Your Election” – Tinubu Tells New NBA President, Badejo-Okusanya

President Bola Tinubu has described the emergence of Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya (SAN) as the new president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as a triumph for merit, excellence, and gender inclusion.

The President, in his congratulatory message to Badejo-Okusanya, said the new NBA president has distinguished herself by integrity, professionalism, and commitment to justice, and has earned the confidence of her colleagues across the country.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, congratulated Badejo-Okusanya on her historic election as the first elected and second female President of the NBA.

He affirmed that Mrs Badejo-Okusanya’s emergence reflects the growing recognition of women’s invaluable contributions to nation-building and the administration of justice, and expresses confidence that her leadership will further strengthen the legal profession by upholding the rule of law and promoting reforms that enhance access to justice for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu urged the new NBA President to collaborate with all stakeholders to advance judicial reforms, protect the sanctity of the Constitution, and sustain the legal profession’s role as a vital pillar of a democratic society.

The President wished her a successful tenure and assured her of his administration’s continued commitment to working with the Nigerian Bar Association to deepen democratic governance, promote justice, and build a more prosperous and united Nigeria.

President Tinubu also charged the new NBA president to make efforts to correct issues that arose during her election.

“I extend my hearty congratulations to the President-elect of the NBA for her victory. As the first elected female president of the Association of Lawyers in Nigeria, Mrs Badejo-Okusanya has made history. She has once again shown that our women can attain any heights in pursuit of excellence in their careers and ambitions, both in the private sector and in public service.

“I urge you to reach out to the other contestants, unify the bar and make efforts to correct issues that arose during your election.

“I wish you a successful tenure and service to the legal profession and our country at large,” the President said.