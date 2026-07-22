Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 22nd July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 22nd July, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new Nigerian Army battalion in Kwara State as part of efforts to strengthen security and intensify the fight against banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Naija News understands that the new battalion will be located in Omu Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The development is expected to boost the deployment of troops and military equipment in the state, particularly in communities facing rising security threats and attacks by suspected bandits.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood Agboola.

The governor said the approval demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing security challenges confronting the state.

AbdulRazaq expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for approving the establishment of the new military formation, saying it would improve ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and kidnapping across Kwara.

The House of Representatives has called for a comprehensive audit of all assets seized, forfeited, recovered, managed, disposed of or repatriated by government institutions since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999.

The lawmakers are seeking to establish how much has been recovered, where the assets are currently located, how they have been managed or disposed of, the proceeds generated from their disposal and whether such proceeds were properly accounted for.

The resolution followed growing concerns over the transparency and accountability surrounding the management of assets recovered from corruption, money laundering, financial crimes and other unlawful activities.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers’ demand covers the period from May 29, 1999, when Nigeria returned to civilian rule under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, to the present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The resolution was reached on Tuesday after the House adopted a motion sponsored by the member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia State, Ibe Okwara Osonwa.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has maintained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 26.5 percent.

The decision was announced on Tuesday by the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, at the end of the 305th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the CBN retained the benchmark interest rate at 26.5 per cent for the second time.

“The Committee decided as follows: retain the monetary policy rate at 26.5 percent,” Cardoso said.

In addition to retaining the MPR, the MPC left all other key monetary parameters unchanged. It retained the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500/-100 basis points, maintained the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks at 45 per cent, Merchant Banks at 16 per cent, and kept the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent.

Cardoso said the committee’s decision followed a careful assessment of domestic economic conditions and emerging global risks, particularly the resurgence of hostilities in the Middle East and their implications for global commodity prices.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised not to persecute the opposition when he becomes president.

Naija News reports that Obi made the promise in an interview with DW.

He said he would ensure a viable opposition in Nigeria where he would sit with them to discuss issues that affect the country if elected as Nigeria’s president.

The former Anambra State governor said his intending administration would ensure that the system works in Nigeria.

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) has summoned the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to explain what his office did after it was alerted to the activities of the organisation in October 2025.

The committee also insisted that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, must appear personally before it to explain issues arising from the ministry’s submissions concerning the council.

Naija News reports that the decisions were taken during the committee’s sitting on Tuesday.

The committee, chaired by Yusuf Gagdi, is investigating how the council, which the Presidency has said was not established by the Federal Government, allegedly operated across government institutions and secured funding in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The summons followed revelations by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, that the ministry alerted the Office of the National Security Adviser about the activities of the PFIPC after discovering discrepancies in documents submitted by the organisation.

The National Leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday, confirmed that it has uploaded a placeholder presidential candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal for the 2027 elections.

The party also confirmed that INEC has recognized the National Working Committee of the party led by its National Chairman, Major Agbo.

The dispute extended to ownership of the party’s official logo and its leadership affairs ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, a check by Naija News on the INEC portal shows the party’s emblem, featuring a basket of fruits on the map of Nigeria, has been reinstated.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Agbo described the restoration as confirmation of the party’s legitimate leadership.

The NNPP chairman added that the party has uploaded a placeholder presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Controversial Nigerian content creator, Ademola Abiodun, popularly known as DJ Chicken, has been released from custody after fulfilling the bail conditions imposed by a Lagos Magistrate Court.

Naija News reports that his release came days after he was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre following his arraignment over allegations bordering on cybercrime, breach of peace and threats to kill.

DJ Chicken’s lawyer, Rotimi Stephen, confirmed the development on Tuesday in a post shared via his Instagram Story.

“All glory to God. DJ Chicken,” the lawyer wrote.

Human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, also announced the content creator’s release in a post on 𝕏.

Shortly after regaining his freedom, DJ Chicken appeared in a livestream shared on Instagram.

The video showed the content creator inside a vehicle, smiling and interacting with followers.

His lawyer was also seen in the vehicle during the livestream, clips of which were later widely circulated across social media platforms.

TikTok personalities, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and his fiancée, Elizabeth Amadou, better known as Jarvis, have revealed details of what they described as a spiritual commitment binding their relationship.

The couple disclosed that they had made a strong commitment to remain faithful to each other, with Jarvis claiming that any act of infidelity could have serious consequences for either of them.

Naija News reports that the TikTok stars made the revelation during an episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, released on Monday, ahead of their planned wedding on August 1.

When asked whether Peller had ever cheated on her, Jarvis simply replied, “No.”

Peller, who appeared surprised by the question, also asked, “Why would I cheat on her?”

Explaining the nature of their commitment, Jarvis said infidelity would attract severe consequences because their relationship involved God and prayer.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has intensified his criticism of FIFA president Gianni Infantino, saying the football governing body’s chief should step down because he is “destroying the football industry”.

Speaking to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tebas said Infantino’s leadership had run its course and accused FIFA of putting the World Cup ahead of domestic football. “In my opinion, yes, I think his time is up,” Tebas said when asked if Infantino should resign.

The Spanish football chief argued that FIFA’s electoral process leaves little room for change despite growing dissatisfaction among football stakeholders.

Tebas, who was in the United States to watch Spain lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup, claimed many people privately oppose Infantino but refuse to challenge him publicly.

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been accused of physical assault, child neglect and repeated infidelity by his partner, Dutch model and influencer Jelicia Westhoff.

The allegations surfaced days after the Nigeria international was seen in Venice, Italy, with American rapper Cardi B at the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 Haute Couture fashion show, sparking speculation on social media about a possible relationship.

Westhoff took to Instagram with a series of posts in which she claimed Okoye locked her and their two-year-old son out of their home and had failed to maintain contact with or provide support for the child. She said she had kept silent throughout their four-year relationship to protect the goalkeeper’s image and football career but had now chosen to speak publicly.

She also alleged that Okoye was absent while their son was recently hospitalised, leaving her to deal with the situation alone.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.