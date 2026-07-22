‘We Will Impeach Him If He Fails To Resign’ – Lawmaker Warns Ondo Speaker

A leadership crisis has erupted in the Ondo State House of Assembly, with 21 of the 26 lawmakers reportedly backing moves to remove the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji, over allegations of financial misconduct.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers were said to have signed an impeachment notice after accusing Oladiji and his deputy of mishandling ₦44 million allegedly connected with the reordering of the budget of the Ondo State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission.

The Speaker has, however, denied the allegations and dismissed reports of an impeachment plot or planned resignation as false and politically motivated.

A member of the Assembly, who spoke on condition of anonymity with Punch, said the lawmakers wanted Oladiji to resign voluntarily to avoid being removed during plenary.

The lawmaker alleged that the Speaker reordered the OSOPADEC budget without consulting other members of the House.

The source said, “Yes, we are removing him. We just want him to resign honourably and, if he fails to do so, we will impeach him on the floor of the House.

“We have initiated an impeachment notice, and 21 members have already signed.”

According to the lawmaker, the process began about three weeks ago but was delayed following interventions by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The lawmaker added, “We started the process about three weeks ago, but the governor has been talking to us, which is why we delayed it.

“But now, the governor has advised him to resign when we met with him. So, we are removing him.”

Speaker Denies Impeachment Move

Oladiji, when contacted, denied knowledge of any impeachment notice and referred inquiries to a statement issued by his office.

The statement, titled, “Re: Fabricated Resignation Rumours and Baseless ₦44m OSOPADEC Allegations: A Disservice to Truth and an Insult to Logic,” rejected the claims in their entirety.

The statement read, “The attention of the Office of the Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, has been drawn to a sensationalised, malicious and entirely fabricated report alleging an ongoing leadership crisis, an impending impeachment threat and a contemplated resignation over an alleged ₦44 million OSOPADEC fund.

“We state unequivocally, without an atom of ambiguity, that Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji never contemplated resigning, nor is there any leadership crisis within the 10th Ondo State House of Assembly.”

The Speaker’s office described the report as the product of unnamed political interests seeking to destabilise the legislature.

He further stated, “The report is a total figment of the imagination of its authors and their nameless, cowardly sources.

“It is false, completely lacks merit and is sponsored by desperate political detractors aimed at destabilising the legislative arm and heating up the polity.”

The statement also challenged those making the allegations to provide evidence.

“Given that the sponsors of this rumour failed to present valid evidence, the premise of this fake news is not only absurd but also an insult to the intelligence of the reading public,” it added.

Oladiji’s office said members of the Assembly independently determined their welfare and resource allocations without interference from the Speaker.

“Honourable members autonomously manage, determine and agree upon their internal welfare and resource allocations without interference from the Speaker’s office,” the statement said.

It added that the Speaker only received funds legitimately allocated to his office through the collective decision of lawmakers.

“The Speaker only receives what is legitimately, rightfully and constitutionally allotted to his office as duly shared by the collective agreement of the members,” it stated.

The statement further rejected the claim that Oladiji excluded lawmakers from decisions relating to the alleged OSOPADEC fund.

“The claim that the Speaker ‘sidelined’ lawmakers in the handling of any ₦44 million OSOPADEC fund is therefore a manufactured lie designed to create artificial disaffection where none exists,” it added.

The Speaker’s office urged residents of the state to disregard what it described as repeated falsehoods from anonymous sources.

It said those behind the allegations were attempting to disrupt the peace and political stability of the state.