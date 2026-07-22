Impeachment: ‘No Form Of Intimidation Or Threat Will Stop Me’ – Lawmaker Dares Ondo Speaker

A member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olawumi Fayemi-Obayelu, has alleged that her life is under threat over her support for moves to remove the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

Naija News reports that Fayemi-Obayelu, who represents Ilaje Constituency II, said she had received several strange telephone calls warning her to withdraw from an ongoing investigation involving the Speaker and the Ondo State Oil-Producing Areas Development Commission.

The lawmaker made the allegations in a statement posted on her Facebook page amid the leadership crisis rocking the Assembly.

Oladiji, however, denied any involvement in the alleged threats and called for an independent investigation by security agencies.

Fayemi-Obayelu claimed that the threatening calls began after she joined other lawmakers seeking the Speaker’s removal over allegations bordering on bribery, forgery and corruption.

“Let me put this short word here based on the rumour going around. I have received numerous calls threatening me to halt my findings from the ongoing investigation linking bribery, forgery and corruption between the Speaker of the House of Assembly and OSOPADEC,” she wrote.

The lawmaker also alleged that she narrowly escaped an attempt on her life, though she did not provide details of the incident.

“Just now, I narrowly escaped death,” she said.

She directly accused Oladiji of attempting to silence her because of her role in the impeachment move.

“You want to silence me because you feel like I am the pillar for your issues within the House of Assembly,” she alleged.

Fayemi-Obayelu said she would not withdraw her support for the Speaker’s removal despite the alleged threats.

She argued that both she and Oladiji were elected to represent their constituents and accused the Speaker of abusing his position.

“You are first among equals, and we both were elected as members to serve our respective constituents,” she stated.

The lawmaker recalled her involvement in a previous impeachment crisis in the state, saying she had stood against what she considered injustice.

She said, “The last time there was an impeachment saga in Ondo State, I stood my ground against injustice; I was the only woman in the integrity group, G11.

“This time, there shall not be any form of intimidation or threat that will stop me.”

Fayemi-Obayelu also accused the Speaker of working with officials to divert resources meant for residents of oil-producing communities in Ilaje.

“Ilaje people will not continue to suffer while you plot with the management to siphon money meant for my people,” she alleged.

She reaffirmed the position of lawmakers seeking Oladiji’s resignation, insisting that the impeachment move would continue.

“I, Hon Dr Olawumi Fayemi-Obayelu, therefore, reaffirm the decision of the two-thirds of members of the House of Assembly to either resign now as per the resolution of the House or you face the consequences of your works. No going back,” she said.

Speaker Denies Allegation

Responding to the accusation, Oladiji denied having any connection with the alleged threats and said law enforcement agencies should investigate the matter.

The Speaker said, “The allegation she made against me as regards assassination attempts, I think the law enforcement agents will be in charge of that, to carry out their independent investigation.

“I’m a law-abiding citizen. I have been the Speaker of the House of Assembly for the past three years, and such an allegation has not come up against me.”

Oladiji also challenged the lawmaker to produce evidence linking him to the alleged threat.

“Let her come up with evidence to really confirm that it was the Speaker who wanted to assassinate her, and on what grounds?” he asked.

The Speaker described himself as a peaceful person and said the allegation could be connected with political tensions ahead of the election period.

He said, “I’m a Christian. I don’t believe in all that. I don’t play such politics. I’m a very peaceful person.

“But, you know, politics, whenever we are approaching an electioneering period like this, there would be a lot of allegations.”

Oladiji further suggested that the dispute might be linked to Fayemi-Obayelu’s political future in the Assembly.

“For the fact that she would not return to the House, that was the major problem. I don’t want to go into some issues,” he added.