Kwankwaso: NNPP Won’t Give Automatic Presidential Ticket – Aniebonam

The Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Boniface Aniebonam, has said the party will not hand an automatic presidential ticket to any aspirant ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Aniebonam stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos, saying all aspirants seeking the party’s presidential ticket would undergo a thorough screening before the party decides who will fly its flag.

According to him, the screening will focus on the aspirants’ competence, loyalty to the party and ability to win elections.

He said the decision was based on the party’s experience during the 2023 presidential election, stressing that the NNPP would not repeat what it described as the mistakes of the last election.

Aniebonam disclosed that the party had already identified three serious presidential aspirants who would be subjected to the screening process.

He said one of them would eventually emerge as the party’s presidential candidate after the exercise.

“We have already identified three serious presidential aspirants, and after the screening process, one of them will emerge as our flag bearer. In line with INEC’s guidelines, we have uploaded a placeholder presidential candidate on the commission’s portal pending the completion of the process,” Aniebonam said.

He explained that the decision to screen the aspirants was aimed at ensuring that the party presents a candidate who has the capacity to compete effectively and win the 2027 presidential election.

The NNPP chieftain said no aspirant would be favoured with an automatic ticket, adding that all those interested in the position must prove their competence and electoral strength.

Party Blames Litigation For Delay

Aniebonam also blamed the NNPP’s slow preparations for the 2027 elections on prolonged legal battles and internal disagreements involving the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, and members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

He alleged that some of the legal battles were aimed at preventing Kwankwaso from taking control of the party.

According to him, the crisis contributed to the defection of some NNPP members to other political parties.

“We had a lot of delays due to litigation aimed at stopping Kwankwaso from hijacking the NNPP. The internal crisis also led to the defection of some members to other political parties. However, we are not deterred and our aspirants will still make their mark,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Aniebonam expressed confidence that the party would overcome its internal difficulties and remain relevant in the 2027 elections.

The NNPP founder also disclosed that the party would hold an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee to consider important issues ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said the meeting would discuss and consider possible dates for the party’s national convention, as well as review concessions for certain categories of aspirants.

According to him, the NEC will also consider reducing the party’s nomination fees to make the process more accessible to interested aspirants.

The proposed legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission is also expected to be discussed at the meeting.

Aniebonam described the electoral body’s alleged failure to obey court orders as “sad and regrettable,” saying the NEC would ratify plans to take legal action against the commission.

The NNPP chieftain also called on former members who had left the party to return, assuring them that they would be given equal opportunities.

He said the party’s nomination process would be fair and inclusive, regardless of gender or physical disability.

“Our nomination process is fair and inclusive. Female aspirants and persons with disabilities will enjoy concessions, and we remain open to working with political parties that share our ideology,” he said.

Aniebonam said the NNPP remained committed to providing a platform for Nigerians interested in participating in the political process.

He added that the party was also willing to work with like-minded political parties and groups as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.