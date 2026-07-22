How Tinubu Is ‘Working Hard’ To Lose 2027 Election – Former Minister, Dalung

Former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is ‘working very hard’ to lose the 2027 presidential election, citing worsening economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

Naija News reports that Dalung, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday, said Tinubu’s administration risks losing public support because many Nigerians are struggling with rising living costs, unemployment and insecurity, warning that these experiences could shape voting decisions ahead of the 2027 general election.

Dalung, who served during the administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, said incumbents often lose elections not because the opposition becomes stronger, but because they gradually become disconnected from the people they govern.

He argued that governments seeking re-election must consistently earn public goodwill through policies that improve citizens’ lives, secure communities and fulfil campaign promises.

According to Dalung, “every painful experience creates another silent voter” and “every broken promise recruits another silent opposition member,” adding that elections effectively begin long before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) releases an election timetable.

Dalung cautioned that political cross-carpeting and elite endorsements do not equal public approval, as citizens will vote based on reality, not optics.

The former Minister added that if the Tinubu administration intends to secure another term in office, it should focus less on political realignments and more on addressing the economic and security challenges confronting Nigerians.

He said, “When I say President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working very hard to lose the 2027 election, I am not making a political wish. I am making a political assessment.

“Incumbents do not lose elections because the opposition suddenly becomes stronger. They lose because they gradually become disconnected from the people they govern.

“Every government seeking another mandate must continually deposit political goodwill into the emotional account of the electorate. Every policy that eases hardship is a deposit. Every life secured is a deposit. Every promise kept is a deposit. Every act of compassion is a deposit.

“But what happens when, day after day, the withdrawals become greater than the deposits?

“That is the question confronting this administration.

“Today, millions of Nigerians are not asking for luxury; they are asking for survival.”