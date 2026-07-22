FG Unveils Loan Application For Laptop, Smartphone, Others [Apply Now]

The Federal Government has launched a new consumer credit scheme designed to help Nigerians acquire laptops, smartphones and tablets through affordable payment plans.

Naija News reports that the initiative, known as the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices Programme, popularly called C.L.I.C.K.D., allows eligible applicants to obtain digital devices on credit and pay gradually instead of paying the full cost upfront.

The programme is being implemented by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The initiative was officially unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, alongside the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CREDICORP, Uzoma Nwagba.

The Federal Government said the programme was part of efforts to increase access to digital tools and support Nigerians who need devices for education, work, business and other technology-related activities.

Under the programme, beneficiaries will be able to obtain digital devices and repay the cost over an agreed period rather than making a full payment at once.

The scheme will initially focus on locally assembled laptops, as CREDICORP said it was prioritising local manufacturing and seeking to support the growth of Nigeria’s technology industry.

The programme is expected to make it easier for Nigerians, particularly those who depend on digital devices for their livelihoods and education, to gain access to the tools they need.

Applicants can indicate whether they need a laptop, smartphone, tablet or another type of digital device.

They will also be asked to state why they need the device, with options including learning and professional certifications, work and remote work, freelancing, business growth, school activities, software development and content creation.

How To Apply For CREDICORP

Interested applicants are expected to visit the official C.L.I.C.K.D. landing page at credicorp.ng/clickd.

After accessing the website, applicants should click on the “I’m Interested” button, which will take them to the application form.

Applicants will then be required to provide the following information:

State of residence: Applicants can select any of the 36 states or the Federal Capital Territory.

Employment status: They will choose from options including employed or salary earner, freelancer or self-employed, business owner, student, job seeker or NYSC member.

Monthly income: Although this is optional, applicants can indicate their income range, from below N100,000 to above N1m.

Digital talent programme: Applicants will indicate whether they belong to a digital talent programme. The options listed include the Three Million Technical Talent Programme, Andela Learning Community, Learn2Earn, ALX, HNG Internship, AltSchool Africa, Genesys Tech Hub or another programme.

Device required: Applicants can select a laptop, smartphone, tablet or another device.

Reason for needing the device: Applicants can choose one or more reasons, including education, professional certification, work, remote work, freelancing, business expansion, school, software development and content creation.

How they heard about C.L.I.C.K.D.: Applicants can indicate whether they learnt about the programme through 3MTT, social media, friends or family, school, employer, Google search or another source.

Before submitting the application, applicants must tick three consent boxes.

They must confirm that the information provided is accurate, agree to be contacted about their application and consent to CREDICORP and its partners using their information to assess their eligibility for the programme.

The application can then be submitted for consideration.

Naija News understands that for now, the first phase of the initiative is a 1,000-laptop pilot targeted at fellows of the Federal Government’s Three Million Technical Talent Programme.

The C.L.I.C.K.D. initiative was launched as a national pilot under the 3MTT programme.

According to Nwagba, the rollout started in Abuja, where 77 beneficiaries had already received their devices.

He explained that the remaining laptops would be distributed to qualified beneficiaries in other states in phases.

The phased approach is similar to the strategy adopted by CREDICORP when it launched its main consumer credit scheme in April 2024.

The original consumer credit programme initially targeted federal civil servants before it was later expanded to cover a wider group of Nigerians.

Other Digital Talent Programmes Listed

Although CREDICORP’s public statements on the current 1,000-laptop pilot have focused on 3MTT fellows, the C.L.I.C.K.D. application form lists several other digital talent programmes.

They include the Andela Learning Community, Learn2Earn, ALX Africa, HNG Internship, AltSchool Africa and Genesys Tech Hub.

The inclusion of these programmes on the application form suggests that fellows from some of the listed programmes may also be able to express interest or apply.

However, CREDICORP has not clearly stated whether participants from these other programmes will be included in the current 1,000-laptop pilot.

Applicants may therefore have to wait for further clarification from the corporation on the eligibility criteria for beneficiaries outside the 3MTT programme.

Meanwhile, CREDICORP has not yet disclosed key details concerning the financial terms of the C.L.I.C.K.D. credit facility.

The corporation is yet to announce the specific interest rates, repayment period or whether beneficiaries will be required to make an initial down payment before receiving their devices.