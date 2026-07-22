‘Fact Speaks For Itself’ – Presidency Reacts As Trump Praises Tinubu

The Presidency has described the letter by the United States President, Donald Trump, to President Bola Tinubu as a testament to the progress the current administration has made.

Naija News reports that Trump had praised Tinubu for what he described as decisive leadership in confronting terrorism and insecurity in Nigeria, particularly violence affecting Christian communities.

Trump conveyed the commendation in a letter dated July 6, 2026, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In the letter, Trump reportedly reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Nigeria’s campaign against terrorist organisations and strengthening security cooperation between both countries.

“Thank you for your thoughtful letter. Your kind words mean a great deal to me, and I appreciate your decisive leadership on behalf of the Nigerian people,” Trump wrote.

Speaking on the development, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said, “Fact speaks for itself. That’s what it is. The letter is further proof of the progress we are making.

“Does it mean if there was no letter, we will stop? No. Because we are already engaging and communicating with them.

“If you are in a relationship with a lady, and then because of the relationship, you write a letter encouraging her, or she writes a letter encouraging you, then you feel further strengthened but it does not stop your commitment.”