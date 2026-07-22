‘Anthony Joshua Eyes Longer Boxing Career After Retirement Rethink’

Anthony Joshua is considering extending his boxing career by another three years after a change in outlook, according to Matchroom chairman Barry Hearn.

Less than a year after promoter Eddie Hearn suggested that 2026 could be Joshua’s final season in the sport, the former two-time heavyweight champion is now looking beyond those retirement plans.

The shift comes after a difficult spell in Anthony Joshua’s life. The British heavyweight was involved in a car accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two close friends. Joshua suffered only minor injuries but took time away from boxing as he mourned before returning to training.

Naija News reports that the 36-year-old resumed his career with a knockout win over YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in December. He had also been due to face kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven in February, but the accident forced the contest to be postponed.

Joshua is now preparing to take on Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. A day earlier, Tyson Fury is scheduled to face Polish veteran Mariusz Wach in Thailand.

Should both men come through their respective bouts unscathed, plans are already being discussed for a long-awaited all-British clash between Joshua and Fury in November.

While many had expected the Fury fight to signal the end of Joshua’s career, Barry Hearn believes the former world champion has rediscovered his desire to remain active in the sport.

“Anthony Joshua is in an amazing place at the moment,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“Obviously I’ve seen him since 2012, we got very close. He’s like a member of our family really.

“I don’t think I’ve seen him so motivated for the long term.

“As I say, some of that has been fuelled by that tragic accident, but he’s now talking about the next three years in the ring.

“It was a year ago we were talking about potentially two fights and then go off to a happy retirement.

“He’s very motivated, he feels good about himself, but boxing is a funny sport. It takes one decent punch from a big lad to knock out anyone in the world.”