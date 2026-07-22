Court Action Won’t Silence Adeyemi – Onochie Tells Gbajabiamila

A former aide to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, has criticised the decision of the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, to institute a defamation suit against the purported Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi.

Naija News reports that Onochie argued that taking legal action would not prevent the allegations made by Adeyemi from receiving public attention.

She also called on President Tinubu and security agencies to investigate the claims and determine their authenticity.

Adeyemi had accused Gbajabiamila of demanding a 48 per cent kickback from a purported ₦27.3 billion grant linked to the council.

He also alleged that he paid ₦400 million to the presidential aide through an intermediary and was expected to pay an additional ₦200 million.

The allegations have not been established in court, while Gbajabiamila has denied wrongdoing and instituted legal proceedings against Adeyemi for alleged defamation.

Adeyemi was earlier arrested and detained before he was released. Reacting in a post on 𝕏, Onochie said the lawsuit would not silence Adeyemi.

“Rushing to court to shut Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi up ain’t gonna work,” she wrote.

She openly expressed support for Adeyemi’s allegations against the Chief of Staff.

Onochie stated, “Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, who operated as the Director-General of one of Gbaja’s personal agencies, said Gbaja demanded a 48 per cent kickback from a ₦27.3 billion grant. I believe him.

“Adeyemi further alleged that he paid ₦400 million to Gbajabiamila through a proxy and owed an additional ₦200 million. I believe him.”

Her description of the council as one of Gbajabiamila’s “personal agencies” remains an allegation and has not been independently verified.

Onochie Demands Wider Investigation

The former presidential aide questioned whether the security agencies had examined Adeyemi’s claims or investigated the possible existence of similar bodies.

She specifically mentioned the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

She asked, “Who has checked to see if there are other personal agencies, for example, the National Lottery Commission?

“What is going on in those personal agencies? Who checked? Not the police, not the DSS, not the EFCC, nor President Bola Tinubu.”

Onochie also accused the National Assembly of benefiting from the activities of such agencies under the guise of oversight functions.

“Of course, who, if not the National Assembly, partakes in the looting of these personal agencies in the name of ‘oversight functions’?” she alleged.

Gbajabiamila has maintained that the allegations against him are false, while Adeyemi is facing separate legal proceedings arising from the establishment and operation of the purported council.