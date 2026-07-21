Why Tinubu Deserves A Second Term – Presidency

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Special Duties, Tunde Rahman, has declared that his principal deserves a second term based on his performance so far in office.

According to Rahman, the achievements recorded by Tinubu in the last three and a half years will speak for him in the 2027 polls.

Naija News reports that he stated this on Monday during the inspection tour of federal and state government projects organised by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in collaboration with the Presidential Media Team in Kogi State.

The presidential media aide argued that the reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration have freed up resources, which enabled state governments to embark on impactful infrastructural development projects.

He applauded the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, for judiciously deploying the funds for interventions in the areas of healthcare, road infrastructure, education, among others across several local government areas of the state.

Rahman said such interventions by Ododo and other governors, especially those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have been possible by the reforms that Mr President has put in place.

“The reforms have freed resources to the sub-nationals, and that’s why you have projects here. I think the President has done so well to deserve a second term, and I think his achievements will speak for him to be able to get re-elected in 2027,” he said.