‘We Will Work With Everyone, Including Terrorists, Criminals’ – Kwankwaso

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice-Presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has spoken on how the party’s administration would tackle insecurity if they win the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso, during an interview on ‘Politics Today’, a programme on Channels Television, said the party will work and talk with everyone, including terrorists and criminals, to discourage insecurity.

According to Kwankwaso, many of the people living in places affected mostly by insecurity are aware of the location of terrorists and their names.

He said, “We will work with the people, even the terrorists and of course the criminals themselves, to see what can be done to discourage their actions. Of course, we will talk, we will talk with everybody.

“You see, all these things that are happening today, if you go to localities, those places that these insecurities are happening, I can tell you, people know almost everything. They know their locations, the names of all those involved, and so on and so forth.

“But what is happening now is many of the communities are even afraid to go forward and tell the security agencies or agents of what is actually happening, because many of them have done that in the past, and of course they did not enjoy it.”