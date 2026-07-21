Tunji-Ojo Behind The Crisis In APC – Ondo Commissioner

The Ondo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razak Obe, has claimed that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, is responsible for the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Tunji-Ojo made the accusation when he appeared on the Arise TV program on Tuesday.

The party was recently plunged into crisis following the outcome of the primary election.

Some aspirants loyal to the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who failed to secure the party’s tickets after the National Assembly primaries, approached the court last week to challenge the outcome of the exercise.

The aggrieved aspirants are challenging the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the results of the primaries and the list of candidates submitted by the party to the electoral body.

Sharing his thoughts on the situation when he appeared on the Arise TV program, Razak alleged that the Interior Minister was behind the crisis.

According to him, the Minister is a close ally of the National Chairman of the ruling party and not on the side of the governor.

He said, “There is a clear political divide within the Ondo APC. While divisions are normal in politics, we expect balance.

“Without euphemism, the Minister of Interior is behind the crisis in the Ondo APC. He is on the opposing side, not on the side of the governor. All other stakeholders are aligned with him”.