Transfer Updates: Koné, Nico Williams, Leão, Summerville, Ndiaye, Kroupi, Others

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Roma midfielder Manu Koné. L’Equipe reports the France international is also attracting strong transfer interest from Arsenal, with both Premier League clubs battling for the 25-year-old.

Arsenal have revived their transfer interest in Athletic Club winger Nico Williams following Spain’s World Cup triumph. Teamtalk reports the Gunners are prepared to trigger the 23-year-old’s £77m release clause, while Liverpool and Barcelona also remain interested. The Sun adds that Arsenal are still monitoring Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa as a potential replacement for Ben White.

West Ham have rejected a second bid from Roma for Crysencio Summerville. Sky Sports Italia reports the Serie A side are preparing a final offer for the Netherlands international after seeing an earlier €46m (£39m) proposal turned down.

Aston Villa are also in the race for Summerville. Talksport claims the Hammers winger has emerged as Villa’s preferred replacement for Morgan Rogers, who is closing in on a move to Chelsea.

Barcelona are set to hold transfer talks with Ferran Torres over his future. Mundo Deportivo reports the Spain forward, who scored the winner in the World Cup final, has one year remaining on his contract amid continued interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ipswich Town have agreed a transfer deal to sign Fulham defender Issa Diop. Foot Mercato reports the newly promoted side will pay around €10m (£8.5m) for the Morocco centre-back.

Newcastle United and Leeds United are monitoring FC Midtjylland striker Franculino Dju. Teamtalk claims the Danish club want more than £21m for the Guinea-Bissau international.

AC Milan have identified Genk wonderkid Konstantinos Karetsas as a priority target. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Italian club may need to sell Rafael Leão before they can finance a move for the 18-year-old winger.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are also showing interest in Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye. Fabrizio Romano reports both clubs have made contact, although United are unlikely to progress until Marcus Rashford’s future is resolved.

Tottenham have joined Manchester United and Aston Villa in the race for Como midfielder Martin Baturina. Calciomercato claims the Croatia international could leave for around €80m after impressing at the World Cup.

Manchester United are also exploring a move for Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr. Foot Mercato reports the Senegal international is not the club’s first-choice target, but optimism remains over a potential £40m deal.

Bournemouth continue to resist interest in Eli Junior Kroupi. iNews reports Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham all admire the 20-year-old striker, but the Cherries are prepared to reject offers of up to £100m.

Chelsea have added Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall to their shortlist. Teamtalk reports the Blues are monitoring the England Under-21 international, although Hall would reportedly favour a move to Manchester United if he leaves St James’ Park. Real Madrid defender Álvaro Carreras is also under consideration.

Tottenham have completed the signing of France defender Alice Sombath from OL Lyonnes for a club-record fee, according to ESPN.

Elsewhere, Al Hilal have expressed interest in Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, Gianluca Di Marzio reports, while Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has agreed personal terms with Juventus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Hull City have approached Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, Teamtalk claims, while RB Leipzig are interested in Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, according to Philipp Hinze.

Tottenham could also sanction the departure of teenage winger Mikey Moore after his loan spell at Rangers, the Daily Mail reports.

Southampton are expected to reject interest from Leeds United in winger Leo Scienza, according to Football Insider.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are both monitoring Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara, with Teamtalk reporting the Brazilian could be available for around £25m.