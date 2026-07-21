Transfer: Barcelona Agree €8.5 Million Deal For 18-Year-Old Jesse Bisiwu

Spanish giants, Barcelona, have reportedly reached an agreement with Belgian club, Club Brugge, for the transfer of highly-rated winger Jesse Bisiwu.

The deal was reportedly unlocked after Barcelona agreed to include a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the transfer agreement.

The Catalan club is expected to pay a fixed fee of €8.5m for the 18-year-old Belgian youth international.

Barcelona had earlier seen a €10m offer rejected by Club Brugge before both sides reached an agreement over a lower guaranteed fee.

Naija News reports that football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed the development on Tuesday, saying the two clubs were exchanging the necessary documents to complete the transfer.

Romano announced, “Barcelona seal the agreement to sign Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge, here we go.”

According to reports, Club Brugge agreed to reduce its immediate financial demand after securing the right to receive 20 per cent of any future transfer fee if Bisiwu is sold by Barcelona.

The arrangement will allow Barcelona to reduce its immediate spending on the teenager while giving the Belgian club an opportunity to benefit financially if the youngster develops into a top player and is eventually transferred to another club.

The agreement is also seen as a reflection of Barcelona’s continued focus on signing promising young talents before their market value increases significantly.

Barcelona had reportedly been monitoring Bisiwu for several months as the club’s sporting director, Deco, and recruitment official, João Amaral, continue efforts to strengthen the club’s youth recruitment strategy.

The Spanish giants have increasingly focused on identifying and signing young players with the potential to develop into first-team stars.

Bisiwu is highly regarded for his pace, acceleration and ability to take on defenders in one-on-one situations.

The teenager is also capable of playing on either wing, giving Barcelona greater flexibility in attack.

Teenager expected to start with Barça Atlètic

Bisiwu is expected to begin his Barcelona career with the club’s reserve side, Barça Atlètic, as he continues his development.

However, the Belgian youngster could receive opportunities to train with and feature for the senior team during the 2026/27 season if he impresses manager, Hansi Flick.

Reports from Spain also suggest that Bisiwu could be invited to join Barcelona’s first-team squad for the club’s forthcoming pre-season camp in England.

Flick is currently expected to be without several senior players who participated in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The absence of some established stars could provide an opportunity for Bisiwu and other young players to impress the German coach during pre-season.

Should he make a strong impression, the 18-year-old could find himself training regularly with the senior squad or earning opportunities to feature in competitive matches.