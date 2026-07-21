I’m Even Surprised That Tinubu Is Presenting Muslim-Muslim Ticket Again – Kwankwaso

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has criticised President Bola Tinubu for presenting a Muslim-Muslim ticket again.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, renewed his opposition to a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Kwankwaso said President Tinubu has traditionally balanced political appointments and should do the same with his presidential ticket.

He said, “I’m even surprised that the President again is presenting the same type of ticket. I believe he still has time from now to the time of substitution to have a balanced ticket.”

Reflecting on his own choice of running mate in the 2023 election, Kwankwaso said, “When I was looking for somebody to run with me, I got an archbishop so that we can go together and everybody will have a sense of belonging.”

Speaking further, Kwankwaso said Nigerians, particularly young people, are seeking leaders who can improve their living conditions rather than politicians focused on ethnic or religious sentiments.

He argued that critics of the NDC alliance are disconnected from the realities facing northern Nigeria.

He stated, “People are tired of the situation they are in now. They want something new, something that can help their lives, something that can improve the security and welfare of the people of this country.

“Those who are going against our ticket are not even conversant; they are not in touch with realities in northern Nigeria Today.”

When asked about a proposed US bill that reportedly named him alongside others over allegations of religious persecution and communal violence, Kwankwaso described the allegations as politically motivated.

He said, “Let me start from the issue of assets. I have no asset anywhere outside Nigeria, so there is nothing to freeze. Everybody has enemies. People decided to send my name here and there. But realities have now come out, and that issue is gone. It is no longer an issue.”

Addressing concerns that ongoing legal challenges involving the NDC could affect its participation in the 2027 elections, Kwankwaso expressed confidence that the courts would not prevent the party from contesting.

He added, “I don’t think any respected judge will be in a hurry to say NDC should not participate in the 2027 election.”