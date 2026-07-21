Tinubu Approves New Army Battalion For Kwara Over Rising Bandit Attacks

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a new Nigerian Army battalion in Kwara State as part of efforts to strengthen security and intensify the fight against banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Naija News understands that the new battalion will be located in Omu Aran, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

The development is expected to boost the deployment of troops and military equipment in the state, particularly in communities facing rising security threats and attacks by suspected bandits.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mashood Agboola.

The governor said the approval demonstrated the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing security challenges confronting the state.

AbdulRazaq expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for approving the establishment of the new military formation, saying it would improve ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and kidnapping across Kwara.

The governor said, “On behalf of the people and government of our state, I wholeheartedly thank Mr President for yet another promise kept to the state. We are confident that the new battalion will greatly strengthen counterterrorism and anti-kidnapping operations across various theatres.”

He also praised the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for responding quickly to the state’s request for an increased military presence.

AbdulRazaq said, “Specifically, I express our appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for the swiftness with which he graciously processed our request for more hands to strengthen the presence of the Army in the state.”

The governor also acknowledged the contributions of the Office of the National Security Adviser and other security agencies involved in the fight against violent crimes in Kwara.

He said several government agencies had been working together through what he described as discreet, multi-agency operations aimed at tackling criminal activities across the state.

AbdulRazaq added, “Of particular note are the other discreet, multi-agency efforts of government to stamp out kidnappings, free all victims, and clear all unwanted elements from our forests.”

The governor expressed confidence that the increased military presence would help security agencies respond more effectively to threats and restore confidence among residents in affected communities.

Naija News reports that the announcement comes amid renewed concerns over insecurity in parts of Kwara State, particularly Babanla community in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Residents of the community have reportedly raised concerns over the activities of suspected bandits, alleging that criminals continue to operate in the area despite previous security operations.

Some residents have also alleged that influential individuals discouraged them from speaking publicly about repeated attacks, a development they said had made it difficult to draw attention to the worsening security situation.

The latest concerns followed an attack on Monday in which gunmen reportedly killed one resident and abducted another.

The incident has heightened fears among residents, who claim that the community has become a major operational base for criminal gangs terrorising communities across Igbomina land.