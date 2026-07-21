Super Eagles Defender Tanimu Signs Two-Year Deal With Black Stars

Former Bendel Insurance defender, Benjamin Tanimu, has completed a two-year move to Tanzanian Premier League side, Singida Black Stars.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles defender has continued to build his experience in different football environments since leaving the Nigerian domestic league.

The transfer marks another step in the growing career of his career. Tanimu developed through the Bendel Insurance system before making the move to European and North African football.

He previously featured for English club Crawley Town and Moroccan side Maghreb de Fès, where he gained valuable experience playing outside Nigeria.

The defender is expected to bring his experience, leadership and defensive strength to Singida Black Stars as the club prepares for the new season.

Reacting to the transfer, the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Sports, Comrade Philip Shaibu, expressed confidence that Tanimu would succeed in Tanzania.

Shaibu described the defender as a hardworking and disciplined player who had remained committed to improving his career.

He also recalled Tanimu’s early days in the Bendel Insurance system during his tenure as Deputy Governor of Edo State.

According to Shaibu, it has been a source of pride to watch the player develop from a promising young footballer into a Super Eagles defender.

He said Tanimu’s career progression demonstrated the importance of giving young talents the opportunity to develop and showcase their abilities.

Shaibu said Tanimu’s success was further proof that sustained investment in grassroots sports development could help Nigeria produce athletes capable of competing at the highest level.

He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting youth development through sports, stressing that football and other sporting activities could serve as powerful tools for empowering young Nigerians.

The NIS boss noted that sporting opportunities could help young people from different social and economic backgrounds build successful careers.

Tanimu’s journey from the Bendel Insurance setup to professional football abroad has also been seen as an inspiration to many young footballers in Edo State and beyond.

His career path highlights the role of dedication, discipline and consistent hard work in creating opportunities for young talents to achieve their dreams on the international stage.

Shaibu wished Tanimu success in his new chapter with Singida Black Stars and expressed optimism that the defender would continue to make Nigeria proud.

The former Bendel Insurance player will now look to establish himself in the Tanzanian Premier League and use his experience from Nigeria, England and Morocco to help his new club achieve its objectives in the coming season.