Sowore Demands Video Of ICPC’s Gbajabiamila Interrogation

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has asked the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to release the full video of its questioning of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Sowore said releasing an unedited recording of the session would help establish whether the presidential aide was thoroughly interrogated over the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

He made the demand in a post on 𝕏 on Tuesday while reacting to the anti-graft agency’s clarification that Gbajabiamila was not arrested but voluntarily honoured an invitation from investigators.

Sowore rejected the commission’s explanation and questioned the credibility of the exercise.

He said, “If the ICPC truly interrogated Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, they should release the full, unedited video recording to the public now.

“All these gimmicks won’t work. We know this is just another smokescreen.”

The activist did not provide evidence to support his claim that the questioning was a smokescreen.

The ICPC had earlier denied reports that Gbajabiamila was arrested in connection with the PFIPC investigation.

The commission said the presidential aide appeared at its headquarters in Abuja on Monday following an invitation from its investigators.

According to the agency, Gbajabiamila responded to questions concerning the establishment and operations of the purported council before leaving the premises.

The ICPC said, “The Commission confirms that the Chief of Staff’s visit was on the invitation of its investigators and consistent with its ongoing efforts to gather all relevant facts in the matter.

“He was not arrested; he simply willingly honoured an invitation.”

The commission did not disclose details of the questions asked or the testimony given by the Chief of Staff.

Tinubu Ordered Investigation

President Bola Tinubu had directed the ICPC to investigate how the purported organisation allegedly operated from the Federal Secretariat in Abuja for about two years without a recognised legal framework.

The body was allegedly run by Adeniyi Adeyemi, who was accused of presenting himself as its Director-General.

The Federal Government has since disowned the council, while investigations are continuing into how it allegedly secured access to government offices, documents and financial structures.

The controversy has also prompted a separate investigation by the House of Representatives.

During a hearing on Monday, the Central Bank of Nigeria confirmed that two foreign-currency domiciliary accounts were opened for the purported agency after the apex bank received a mandate from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The CBN’s Director of Banking Services, Hamisu Ibrahim, told lawmakers that one account was denominated in United States dollars and the other in British pounds.

He said the accounts were never activated because authorised officials did not come forward to operate them.

According to the bank, the accounts remained inactive and recorded no transactions.

Adeyemi has since been arrested and is facing prosecution over allegations connected with the establishment and operation of the purported council.

The claims against him remain before the court and have not been finally determined.