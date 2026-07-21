Slain Lagos NURTW Official, Ajiboye Laid To Rest Amid Tears

The late Organising Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Toba Ajiboye, popularly known as Toba Ijaya, has been laid to rest.

Naija News recalls that Ajiboye died after succumbing to gunshot injuries sustained when unidentified gunmen attacked his vehicle in the Fadeyi area of Lagos State.

Ajiboye was attacked while returning home from his childhood neighbourhood in Fadeyi.

The gunmen were said to have intercepted his vehicle along the Ikorodu Road corridor and opened fire, leaving the vehicle riddled with bullets.

However, family members, colleagues, friends and supporters gathered in Ketu, Lagos, on Tuesday to bid farewell to Ajiboye.

Photos circulating on social media showed mourners in large numbers as the slain union leader was laid to rest.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Police Command has launched a manhunt for yet-to-be-identified gunmen involved in the killing of Ajiboye.

The state Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, in a chat with Vanguard, confirmed that while an investigation has commenced to apprehend the perpetrators, security personnel have been deployed to strategic locations to forestall any breakdown of law and order across the state.

Adebisi, “Investigation is ongoing to get the perpetrators, the Command has also deployed to strategic locations to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order”.