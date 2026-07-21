2027: Senator Gaya Set To Dump NDC, Return To APC

Former Kano State Governor and National Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Senator Kabiru Gaya, is reportedly set to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to reports, the former lawmaker has agreed to return to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Gaya’s decision followed a closed-door meeting with APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, at his residence on Yaounde Street, Abuja, on Monday night.

A source familiar with the meeting confirmed that Gaya agreed to return to the APC during the discussion, which reportedly lasted about 45 minutes.

“Yes, Senator Kabiru Gaya has agreed to re-join the APC,” the source quoted by Channels TV said.

It would be recalled that Gaya reportedly lost the NDC senatorial ticket for Kano South, despite defecting to the party ahead of the 2027 polls.

Naija News recalls that Gaya resigned from the APC on April 5, briefly joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and later moved to the NDC alongside former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He served as Governor of Kano State during the Third Republic between 1992 and 1993 and later represented Kano South Senatorial District in the Senate from 2015 to 2023 on the APC platform.

He, however, lost his re-election bid in 2023 to Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, who contested under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).