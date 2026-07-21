Senator Eteng Rejects Claims Of Settling APC Senatorial Dispute

The lawmaker representing Cross River Central, Eteng Jonah Williams has denied withdrawing his court case challenging the emergence of Oden Ewa as the winner of the APC Senatorial ticket for the Cross River Central district.

Naija News understands that Cross River State Deputy Governor, Peter Odey had announced on Monday that a reconciliation meeting convened at his residence at the instance of Governor Bassey Otu had settled the disagreement between Williams and Ewa over the ticket.

According to the Deputy Governor, the contending parties had resolved their differences, while all court cases relating to the disputed APC primary had been withdrawn. He subsequently urged party members and supporters to unite behind Oden Ewa ahead of the forthcoming election.

However the Senator on Tuesday rejected claims that the dispute over the ticket has been resolved.

A supporter of the Senator, Mr Emmanuel Ikpi, speaking for Senator Eteng Williams told newsmen that the claims were inaccurate, insisting that discussions remain at a preliminary stage and that the Senator has not withdrawn his legal challenge.

Ikpi described reports suggesting that Williams had abandoned the lawsuit as “propaganda” aimed at forcing acceptance of the outcome of the party primary.

“The process that purportedly produced Oden Ewa as the APC flag bearer cannot withstand the provisions of the law and the amended Electoral Act. The hurried circulation of what we consider fabricated statements alleging that Senator Eteng has withdrawn the case amounts to propaganda and emotional blackmail,” Ikpi stated

He further alleged that members of the public were informed that at the end of the resolution meeting, Senator Eteng had been urged to withdraw all court cases arising from the primary election and he promised to do so, which is far from the truth.

“Shortly after the meeting, we were surprised to see reports on social media suggesting that the matter had been resolved and that the court cases had been withdrawn, which is not the case,” he added.

Ikpi claimed that the meeting merely opened the door for dialogue and did not produce any resolution or binding agreement on the disputed senatorial ticket.