PRP National Vice Chairman Resigns Ahead Of 2027 Election

The National Vice Chairman, South-West, of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Wolimoh Olajide Epe, has resigned his membership of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Epe announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the PRP, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

The former party chieftain said his decision was based on concerns over what he described as the party’s lack of national relevance and inadequate political direction.

He stated that his resignation took immediate effect.

Epe explained that the decision was not taken suddenly, saying he had consulted political associates, supporters and other stakeholders who had followed his activities within the party.

According to him, several discussions and engagements about the future of the PRP eventually convinced him that remaining in the party would no longer serve his political goals or those of his supporters.

He said the resignation followed a careful assessment of the party’s direction and its ability to play a meaningful role in national politics.

While announcing his exit, Epe expressed appreciation to the PRP for the opportunities he received during his years of service.

He said he had served the party in various capacities, including as a committee member, National Youth Leader and later as National Vice Chairman representing the South-West zone.

Despite his years of service and the positions he held, Epe said he had become increasingly concerned about the party’s inability to grow into a strong national political force.

‘PRP Lacks National Relevance’ – Says Epe

The former vice chairman argued that the PRP had failed to develop into a political platform capable of effectively challenging for power at the federal level.

He said many of his supporters had also become worried about what they perceived as the party’s inability to build political momentum across the country.

According to him, there was a growing feeling among party members and supporters that the PRP lacked the seriousness and ambition needed to become a major political force.

Epe further claimed that the party had gradually moved away from active political engagement and had become more of a platform for political discussions than a vehicle for contesting elections and influencing governance.

He said the development no longer aligned with his political aspirations and those of the people supporting his political activities.

Epe, however, expressed hope that the PRP leadership would consider his concerns and take steps to reposition the party.

He said, “I sincerely hope the leadership of the PRP will reflect on these observations and take the necessary steps to reposition the party for greater national relevance and inclusiveness.”