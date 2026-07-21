PFIPC Scandal: We Received Request To Deploy Officers To Council – HoS Tells Reps

The Head of the Civil Service (HoS) of the Federation, Esther Walson-Jack, has acknowledged that her office received a request to deploy officers to the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

She said, however, that her office did not deploy any staff and neither did it allocate office space at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja to the council.

Naija News reports that Walson-Jack made the clarification on Tuesday while appearing before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the activities of the disputed council and the N1.3bn allocated to it in the 2026 Appropriation Act.

The alleged council has been at the centre of controversy after questions were raised over its existence, operations and the allocation of public funds to it.

Responding to questions from the lawmakers, the Head of Service said her office received a request for the deployment of officers to the PFIPC but did not approve or carry out the deployment.

She said, “The request for deployment of officers was received and noted for consideration. However, there was no deployment of officers by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to the council.”

Walson-Jack also denied reports that the council was allocated office space at the Federal Secretariat, Phase Three, in Abuja by her office.

She said, “While there is speculation that the council occupied office space in the Federal Secretariat Phase Three, we can state categorically that the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation did not allocate any office space to the PFIPC.”

The HoS told the lawmakers that the council had approached her office seeking approval for its organisational structure.

However, she said the request was not approved because the PFIPC failed to provide the required documents to support its application.

According to her, while the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is responsible for approving the conditions of service of government agencies, there was no record that the council had submitted a request for such approval.

She further clarified that her office was not responsible for determining the salaries and allowances of personnel in government agencies.

“Meanwhile, remuneration and emoluments of personnel are not under the purview of the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation but under the purview of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission,” she said.

Walson-Jack added that the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission was responsible for determining the remuneration of political appointees and chief executive officers.

‘Agencies Responsible For Staff Recruitment’

The Head of Service explained that newly established government organisations were required to provide an establishment Act or other valid documents proving their legal existence before requests relating to their structure and operations could be considered.

She also told the committee that PFIPC officials had participated in the 2025 annual workforce projection and human resources event.

According to her, officials of the council claimed during the event that they were already operating with personnel seconded from other government agencies.

Walson-Jack said the PFIPC subsequently requested an authorised establishment and a recruitment waiver to enable it to employ substantive staff.

She said the officials also informed her office that 14 personnel were already working with the organisation.

However, the HoS maintained that the recruitment and placement of workers in government agencies were not the responsibility of her office.

She said, “We also wish to state that recruitment and placement of staff in agencies or into agencies is not under the purview of the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation. It is the responsibility of the agencies to recruit and carry out proper placement of their staff.”

PFIPC Submitted DG Appointment Letter

Walson-Jack further disclosed that the controversial council had submitted copies of what it described as the appointment letter of its Director-General, as well as documents indicating that it had a budget code.

The disclosure comes amid an ongoing controversy over the existence and activities of the PFIPC.

Adeniyi Adeyemi, who allegedly paraded himself as the Director-General of the council, had claimed that the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, issued him an appointment letter.

Adeyemi also alleged that he paid money to the former lawmaker in connection with the appointment.

Gbajabiamila, however, denied the allegations and instituted a legal action against Adeyemi.

Adeyemi was arrested in Osun State on July 14.

The Presidency has also denied the existence of the council and accused Adeyemi of forging the appointment letter.

The House of Representatives committee is expected to continue its investigation into the controversial council, including the circumstances surrounding the N1.3bn provision in the 2026 budget and the claims of individuals linked to its alleged operations.