Oyo School Rescue: Captives, FG Accounts May Both Be True — Ex-DSS Official

A former Assistant Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree, has said the conflicting accounts surrounding the release of abducted Oyo schoolchildren and their teachers may both be accurate.

Naija News reports that Amachree said the captives could have been released by their abductors shortly before security operatives arrived, while the pressure mounted by troops could still qualify the operation as a rescue mission.

He spoke during an interview with TVC News on Monday while reacting to the different explanations offered by the Federal Government and one of the freed teachers.

One of the released teachers had said the terrorists allowed the captives to leave before security personnel arrived and transported them to safety.

The account appeared to contradict the Federal Government’s earlier position that security operatives rescued the victims during an operation in which suspects were arrested, and no detained terrorists were exchanged.

Asked how Nigerians should interpret the two narratives, Amachree said rescue operations were often fluid and could involve several developments occurring almost simultaneously.

He said, “Well, both can exist as the truth because, you see, it’s fluid. The situation is very, very fluid.

“You know, some of them can say, ‘Oh, we’re almost releasing them,’ and then, of course, the security agents came in and then did everything.”

The former DSS official said the abductors were already under intense pressure from security forces before the captives regained their freedom.

According to him, troops had surrounded the terrorists in the forest and disrupted their food supplies and communication channels, leaving them with few choices.

Amachree said, “One important thing you have to realise is that the operation itself was one that was squeezing life out of the terrorists.

“They were totally surrounded in that forest, and as they were moving, they cut off all their food supplies.

“They cut off all their communication links, and, in fact, they didn’t have many options.

“So, they could tell you that, ‘Oh yeah, we’re almost releasing them,’ but they knew that they had lost the game.”

He argued that even if the abductors physically released the victims before troops reached them, the security pressure may have forced their decision.

Operational Details Often Classified

Amachree also addressed concerns about the amount of information security agencies should disclose following sensitive operations.

He said Nigerians should appreciate the fact that the DSS, military and other institutions had publicly explained aspects of the operation, noting that similar details could remain classified for years.

Amachree further stated, “Well, I think Nigerians should be happy that we’re even discussing this because some of these things could be classified for years before we hear them.

“But the DSS is able to come out and even talk about it.”

He added that other security institutions and individuals familiar with the operation had also provided information to the public.

Amachree stated, “Other people that are in the know are talking about it. The military is talking about it.

“So, at least, this is to inform the public because there are a lot of people who are still believing otherwise.”

The former DSS official warned that terrorist organisations often relied on publicity to spread fear and promote their activities.

He said media coverage, particularly content shared on social media, should be handled carefully to avoid advancing the objectives of terrorist groups.

Amachree added, “And let me tell you, terrorists exist, and one of their major objectives is publicity.

“And, of course, the Nigerian press, especially social media now, is giving them all the publicity they need.

“We cannot continue doing that. I think the military has come out to talk about it because they feel that they should at least tell the Nigerian public what is going on.

“Otherwise, some of these things could be classified for years before they even come to public knowledge.”