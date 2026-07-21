I Will Never Go After My Opponent While In Office – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised not to persecute the opposition when he becomes president.

Naija News reports that Obi made the promise in an interview with DW.

He said he would ensure a viable opposition in Nigeria where he would sit with them to discuss issues that affect the country if elected as Nigeria’s president.

The former Anambra State governor said his intending administration would ensure that the system works in Nigeria.

He said: “The system must work the way it should function, I would never prosecute anybody politically, I would never do anything wrong while in office.

“I would not go after opponent, I would make sure that we have strong opposition parties that can stand and say no. In times of problems I would invite them.

“If I was president with what is happening in the North, I would invite all opposition parties and I would sit with stakeholders in the North to discuss and come up with a solutions.”

Meanwhile, former Kano State Governor and the 2027 Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has reaffirmed that Peter Obi, would not spend more than one term in office if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso described Obi as a man of integrity, and expressed assurance that the former Anambra State Governor will not go back on his words.

Speaking during the Politics Today programme of Channels Television on Monday, Kwankwaso further revealed that there is a signed agreement between Obi and himself and a similar one with the party on the one-term presidency.

“I personally believe him, and I don’t think, based on what I now know about him, that he will renege. I don’t think he will change his mind. We have put the agreement on paper, one with the party and one between the two of us,” he declared.

The former Kano Governor also did not rule out his interest in the 2031 presidency, recalling that based on the rotational agreement on Nigeria’s presidency, it would be the turn of the North to produce Nigeria’s president in 2031.