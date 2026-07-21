2027: NNPP Uploads Placeholder Presidential Candidate As INEC Recognizes Agbo Faction

The National Leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Tuesday, confirmed that it has uploaded a placeholder presidential candidate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal for the 2027 elections.

The party also confirmed that INEC has recognized the National Working Committee of the party led by its National Chairman, Major Agbo.

The dispute extended to ownership of the party’s official logo and its leadership affairs ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, a check by Naija News on the INEC portal shows the party’s emblem, featuring a basket of fruits on the map of Nigeria, has been reinstated.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Agbo described the restoration as confirmation of the party’s legitimate leadership.

“We are pleased to formally announce that the logo and identity of our party have been fully restored by INEC. Our dear and very cherished ‘Basket of Fruits on Nigerian Map’ is now back on the INEC portal.

“This development reaffirms the legal and institutional integrity of the NNPP and further strengthens our determination to continue building a formidable political platform for national renewal.

“I urge everybody to visit the INEC portal and see that the previous fake logo has been pulled down and replaced with the original logo of our great party.

“It therefore stands to reason that all the failed hijackers have been defeated totally, to serve as a warning to shameless politicians who are in the habit of reaping where they did not sow,” he said.

Agbo further disclosed that the party had successfully uploaded the names of its National Assembly candidates, including placeholders, across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory despite what he described as limited time following the recognition of the party’s leadership.

The NNPP chairman added that the party has uploaded a placeholder presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

“In addition, our party has completed the upload of its National Assembly candidates across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Despite the time constraints due to the late recognition of the legitimate National Working Committee under my leadership, our Situation Room was able to upload a total of 355 National Assembly candidates, including placeholders.

“We have equally completed the upload of our presidential flag bearer, also a placeholder, in accordance with the provisions guiding the operations of political parties in Nigeria. This is not only commendable but historic,” he said.

Agbo, however, declined to reveal the identity of the placeholder presidential candidate.

“Withholding his name and identity is a deliberate act on our part,” he stated.

Agbo also announced that the upload of governorship and State House of Assembly candidates had commenced and would be concluded before the party’s August 8 deadline.

“We wish to announce that the process of uploading our governorship and State House of Assembly candidates has commenced and it is progressing smoothly. We shall invite you back here for details at the end of the exercise by 8 August 2026, when the exercise is expected to end and give way for substitution and replacements.

“These achievements are not merely administrative exercises. They represent the strengthening of our structures and scope, the consolidation of our membership base and our readiness to provide purposeful leadership for Nigeria.

“As preparations heighten towards the 2027 general elections, we call on all patriotic Nigerians, particularly our youths, women, professionals, workers and those in the diaspora, to join the NNPP in the collective mission of building a new Nigeria,” he said.