Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 21st July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 21st July, 2026.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday appeared before the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the disputed Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

His lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, confirmed the development in a statement, saying the presidential aide honoured the invitation in compliance with President Bola Tinubu’s directive that the allegations surrounding the agency be thoroughly investigated.

According to Ogunye, Gbajabiamila arrived at the commission’s office at about 3pm on Monday, where he responded to questions from investigators before returning to his official duties.

Former Kano State Governor and the 2027 Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has reaffirmed that the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would not spend more than one term in office if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso described Obi as a man of integrity, and expressed assurance that the former Anambra State Governor will not go back on his words.

Speaking during the Politics Today programme of Channels Television on Monday, Kwankwaso further revealed that there is a signed agreement between Obi and himself and a similar one with the party on the one-term presidency.

The former Kano Governor also did not rule out his interest in the 2031 presidency, recalling that based on the rotational agreement on Nigeria’s presidency, it would be the turn of the North to produce Nigeria’s president in 2031.

The federal government on Monday dismissed claims that the administration of President Bola Tinubu borrowed about ₦80 trillion in the last three years, describing the figure as misleading and largely attributable to accounting adjustments rather than fresh borrowing.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, stated this while briefing the Senate Committee on Finance on the state of the nation’s economy.

Oyedele was responding to concerns by lawmakers over reports that the current administration had accumulated about ₦80 trillion in debt in addition to the ₦75 trillion inherited from the previous government.

According to the Minister, the actual borrowing undertaken by the Tinubu administration is significantly lower than figures being circulated by analysts and commentators.

He explained that much of the increase in Nigeria’s debt stock resulted from the revaluation of the country’s foreign currency-denominated debt following the depreciation of the naira, as well as the securitisation of Ways and Means advances obtained by the previous administration under the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, as the Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

A statement on Monday by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also confirmed several other appointments across federal agencies.

According to him, Major General Junaid Bindawa (rtd) was appointed as chairman of the National Salary and Wages Commission.

Naija News reports that Fayose was appointed to head the board of REA, with Alhaji Ahmadu Abubakar and Engineer Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta appointed as members and non-executive directors. The incumbent Director General of the agency, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and three executive directors previously appointed make up the remaining board members.

President Tinubu made eight other appointments to the Wages Commission, along with Maj General Bindawa

The statement noted that all the appointments take immediate effect.

The federal government has dismissed reports that terrorists attacked the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Monguno, Borno State.

A statement on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Education said reports that terrorists attacked the school were false and misleading.

Naija News reports that while insisting that the school remained safe, the government, in a statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, maintained that no attack occurred at the school.

The denial follows a statement issued on Sunday by the Acting Military Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Mohammed Goni, who said troops, supported by the Nigeria Police Mobile Force (MOPOL), foiled an attempted mass abduction by suspected ISWAP terrorists at the school.

Goni said the attackers allegedly gained access to the facility with the help of suspected collaborators in an attempt to abduct students.

According to the military, all 46 students in the facility were rescued and evacuated to Kinnasara Barracks in Monguno, where they received medical assessment and care. It also said some students were killed after being struck by sporadic gunfire from fleeing terrorists during the firefight.

The military’s statement was accompanied by videos showing people claiming they were rescued during the operation.

However, the Ministry of Education maintained that no attack occurred at the school.

Two alleged commanders of the Ansaru terrorist group, Mahmud Usman and Abubakar Abba, on Monday pleaded guilty to a 32-count charge bordering on terrorism financing, kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining, the manufacture of improvised explosive devices and other terrorism-related offences.

The defendants, also known as Mahmud Al-Nigeri and Abu Baraa, changed their plea from not guilty to guilty before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The defendants had informed the court at the previous adjourned sitting of their intention to change their plea.

At the resumed proceedings, they were re-arraigned on the amended charges and both admitted guilt to all the counts read to them.

The charges include alleged terrorism financing, kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining, fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices, coordinating sleeper cells, planning attacks and maintaining links with terrorist groups operating across the Sahel and Maghreb regions.

Winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘PepperDem’ edition, Mercy Eke, has shared a controversial opinion about love, relationships, and domestic chores.

Naija News reports that Mercy Eke, speaking in a recent episode of the Toke Moments podcast, hosted by media personality, Toke Makinwa, said she can’t marry or date a man who wants her to cook for him regularly.

The reality star emphasised that she can only cook for her man once in a while when she is “in the mood.”

According to Mercy, love can never make her cook for a man daily, adding that she is not the kind of woman who engages in such domestic chores.

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has dismissed rumours of a reunion with her ex-husband, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face or 2Baba.

Naija News reports that rumours of their reconciliation surfaced online last week after a section of social media shared an old video of the ex-couple vibing and having a good time in a club.

Apart from reports of being back together, some netizens also speculated that Annie and 2face are expecting a third child.

However, Annie took to her Instagram story to address the speculation.

The movie star indicated that the videos being circulated were old, and false news is being circulated about them.

She wrote, “Old videos circulating everywhere, false news everywhere.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup became the richest edition in the history of the tournament after the world football governing body distributed a record prize fund of $871 million (about £662 million) among the 48 participating nations.

Naija News reports that the expanded tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, ran from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It featured 48 teams and a record 104 matches over 39 days.

Spain emerged champions after defeating defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in Sunday’s final to win their second FIFA World Cup title.

A day earlier, England defeated France 6-4 in a thrilling third-place playoff to claim the bronze medal.

FIFA had initially announced a total prize pool of $727 million in December 2025, representing a 50 per cent increase from the amount distributed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, the governing body later approved an increase in April 2026 by raising the base participation payment and preparation funding, bringing the total prize fund to a record $871 million.

The money was shared through two categories: performance-based rewards and guaranteed financial support for all participating countries.

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia will leave his post after the Royal Belgian Football Association opted not to extend his contract.

Rudi Garcia, 62, guided the Red Devils to the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Spain. His current deal expires at the end of July.

Garcia took charge in January 2025 following the departure of Domenico Tedesco and spent 18 months in charge of the national team.

Royal Belgian FA sports director Vincent Mannaert praised Garcia’s contribution during a difficult period for Belgian football.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.