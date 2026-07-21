Medical Report: MDCAN Probes El-Rufai’s Doctor As ICPC Files Charges

The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has questioned Dr Bello Abubakar, the personal physician to former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, over allegations that he procured a false medical report for his patient.

The development comes as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) filed a four-count charge against Abubakar, a consultant radiation oncologist at the National Hospital, Abuja, over the alleged offence.

According to court documents, the anti-graft agency accused Abubakar of knowingly issuing a false medical report titled “Medical Report and Expert Opinion for Urgent Medical Intervention” dated June 10, 2026.

The commission alleged that the report was prepared to support El-Rufai’s bail application in a separate criminal case pending before the Kaduna State High Court.

The ICPC further claimed that the report was presented before a Commissioner for Oaths in Kaduna State and subsequently filed in court.

The allegations remain those of the prosecution and are yet to be determined by the court.

Sources familiar with the investigation told Daily Trust that the ICPC first referred Abubakar to the leadership of MDCAN before commencing criminal proceedings.

According to the sources, the commission sought to avoid the impression that it was targeting the medical profession while investigating the allegations.

One source claimed that the commission subjected the medical report to independent verification by medical experts before taking further action.

“When we got the medical report, we went on to confirm the genuineness of the document. We got three medical doctors in Nigeria and one doctor in the United States. All of them confirmed the document to be fake,” the source was quoted as saying.

The ICPC has not publicly released details of the alleged expert findings beyond the court filings.

In the charge, the ICPC accused Abubakar of giving false information with intent to mislead a public officer, allegedly contrary to the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

He was also accused of allegedly abusing his position as a medical consultant by issuing the disputed report and of conspiring with a Commissioner for Oaths, Aliyu Bala, in relation to documents filed in support of El-Rufai’s bail application.

A fourth count alleged that the physician falsely presented the report as an authorised National Hospital document.

Abubakar is expected to respond to the charges before the court.

Court documents indicate that the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the National Hospital, Abuja, Prof. Raji Mahmud, is expected to testify for the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, the CMD is expected to state that the hospital did not authorise the medical report attributed to Abubakar and that the report was allegedly issued without following the hospital’s established procedures or conducting the required medical examination.

The documents also state that the National Hospital confirmed to ICPC investigators that Abubakar remains attached to the institution as a Chief Consultant Radiation Oncologist on a contract appointment following his retirement from full-time service.